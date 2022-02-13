Maximum Medley: Tune in to AP Dhillon's song and read Sylvia Day's Crossfire series and enjoy your Sunday

The Playlist: Excuses by AP Dhillon

Love it or hate it, AP Dhillon's songs are addictive and you instantly find yourself hearing his song on loop. The lyrics, "Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga", stay with you more and more, making it the certified breakup song of today! While the Punjabi track is by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill don't let the language become a blockade in your quest to discover amazing talents. While his track Excuses is the latest craze here, there, everywhere...give his other epic songs like Desire (a soulful love song), Ma Belle an ear too.

V-Day read: Crossfire series by Sylvia Day

Add a bit of spice to your reading list with this steamy Crossfire series consisting of five books—Bared to You, Reflected in You, Entwined with You, Captivated by You and One with You. The series revolves around billionaire Gideon Cross and Eva Tramell—both survivors of child sexual abuse, trying to overcome their traumatic past.

For Gideon and Eva, their love for each other will act as the medicine for their broken selves and help them build a healthy romantic relationship. Expect a lot of bed scenes and a bit of BDSM. But that's not all, it goes deeper as it reveals the struggle of individuals who have faced horrors in their childhood and how it affects their adult relationship. Fans of E L James' Fifty Shades series will definitely like this one.

