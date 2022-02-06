Maximum Medley: From 'Schitt's Creek' to BTS webtoon, '7 Fates: Chakho', here are the best picks of the week

Podcast: Stuff You Should Know

What's next on your podcast list? Are you on of those who often wanted to know Are Nazi War Criminals Still at Large? What is the gig economy? How does the Nobel Prize work? Why is the popular city of Venice wet? Or always were eager to know about LDS, chaos theory, satanism, true crime El Nino in depth. Or did you know that your gut is also a brain? Well, if you are one of those curious brains look no further, Josh Clark and Charles W are here to explore some of the best universal topics.

Advertisement

Watch & Chill: Schitt's Creek

Not a huge fan of sitcoms, when I randomly came across a reel of Schitt's Creek on Instagram, little did I know it would stay with me forever and ever and ever. And the Rose family would become an integral part of my life. Filled with witty, warm moments, the show is a perfect blend of wisdom and wisecracks. When filthy-rich business magnate Johnny Rose goes bankrupt, he and his family are left with the only asset — a small town named Schitt's Creek where they are supposed to restart. There are tons of funny series on the OTT but this one is special thanks to its smart and refreshing approach. The maker's approach towards the LGBTQIA+ community was a groundbreaker and beautiful. Rather than talking about the empowerment of the community, it's about making it normal and accepting individuality and their choices. The show isn't just any sitcom but one that breaks stereotypes shows dysfunctionality in the family, talks about acceptance and inclusivity. Despite the difference between family and its member's approach, in the end, the series highlights the true meaning of family, love, acceptance and being there for each other without any buts!

Webtoon: 7 Fates: Chakho

The much-awaited K-pop band BTS' fantasy webtoon arrived earlier this month and ARMY has been going crazy over their idols' creation. The toon revolves around seven boys — Cein (Suga), Jooan (V), Zeha (JK), Hosu (J-Hope), Hwan (Jin), Haru (Jimin), Do Geon (RM) — and their fight against Beoms (tigers). So far, four episodes are out and we have been introduced to three main characters—Zeha (who is half human half Beom), Haru (who is a rock that guards the gateway to the Beom world but is capable of turning into a human) and Do Geon (a crime expert). Zeha meets Haru after he accidentally opens the gateway and lets Beoms loose into the human world. The Beoms are hunting humans causing panic across the city. The webtoon is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers, who were known as chakhogapsa. The wait is now for all the seven to come together and form Chakho — the team that will hunt down Beoms. The webtoon has a good amount of violence, so if you are easily triggered by such acts, it's best to stay away from this one. And, if you are a beginner, maybe reading light-hearted ones can get you into the groove. But, if you are an ARMY (the name for BTS' fandom), well then, nothing should stop you from reading it! The only problem is, a new episode is released every Saturday, which is too big a gap. At times it becomes a little difficult to remember what happened in the previous episodes.

Where to read it in English: webtoons.com

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:44 AM IST