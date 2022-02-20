Maximum Medley: The Gone Game, Darr Ka Razz, Pharrell William's song, Entrepreneur, here are the top picks of the week

Watch & Chill: The Gone Game

Released during Covid, The Gone Game is the perfect example of using a crisis as an opportunity. Shot during the lockdown with limited access to things from home, the series is an interesting experiment that gives you chills and thrills. Moving at a breathtaking speed, the series is about Sahil Gujral who goes missing and first everyone assumes that he is the victim of coronavirus. But the missing case has a more sinister crime involved. The series features Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Rukhsar Rehman.

The Playlist: Entrepreneur by Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z

When these two come together, you certainly know you are in for a treat. Unlike most of the songs, the Entrepreneur is more than just a track. It is a medley that's a powerful testimony of Black entrepreneurs and takes you into a journey of their business and social work. When you for the first time hear this single, make sure to tune into the video to understand the depth of what these two artists are conveying here. This song isn't just a story of entrepreneurs and their struggle but a musical anecdote that each one of us can relate to. This isn't just a song, it's an emotion.

Podcast: Darr Ka Raaz with Dr. Phobia

If you are looking for storytelling that goes beyond just any voice, this one has to be on your list. Hear the iconic Rajesh Khera, who once played the Onida devil as psychotherapist Dr. Grewal. The psychological horror takes you to all the uncomfortable places that you often fear touching. From phobias to hidden secrets, hypnosis to past life regression therapy, this podcast is nothing like you have heard before.

Where to hear: Spotify

Bookshelf: The Bookish Life of Nina Hill

A book about books is never a failed formula for authors when it comes to hooking readers to their narratives — after all, which bibliophile would want to miss an opportunity of knowing a fictional character talking about books! This book engages you from the word go. It tells the tale of a young girl, Nina Hill, who works in a bookstore (perfect right!). An introvert, she prefers picking up a book over stressing her grey cells over matters of life. But, one day, when she finds that her father (which she didn't know she had, her mother hadn't told her he is alive) dies, the perfect life that Nina has created for herself, shatters. The father leaves behind, not just an inheritance, but also numerous siblings and nieces and nephews—these new relations begin to overwhelm the introvert Nina. And, adding to her emotional turmoil is her feelings for Tom, her trivia nemesis. It's not just Nina's journey of discovering that life never lives up to fiction, but also the readers.

