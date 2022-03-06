Maximum Medley: Stephenie Meyer's Midnight Summer, Radhika Apte-starrer Parched, Beyoncé's Run The World, here are the top picks of the week

Bookshelf: Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

Released in 2020, 15 years after the release of Stephenie Meyer's popular novel, Twilight (the first in The Twilight Saga), Midnight Sun takes you back to the quaint, small town of Forks. Did you ever wonder, while reading Twilight, what would be going through Edward Cullen's (the handsome vampire) mind when he is interacting with his love interest, the human Bella Swan? Midnight Sun is the answer — it is Twilight from Edward’s perspective! Fans of the series get a peek into the mind of the mind-reader vampire. And oh boy, it does make for an interesting read, more than the original since there’s so much that the 100-something-old Edward thinks and sees compared to the 16-something Bella! It’s nostalgia at its best and a must-read if you loved the series.

Webtoon: Devil Number 4

The webtoon revolves around 21-year-old Hannah, a student who has run out of luck — she has no money, has lost her job, and, well, life is just a struggle for her. While cleaning her drenched-in-rain small room at the dorm, a dejected, broken Hannah, has no clue what to do with her life. Then appears the handsome devil — it’s not a prince in shining armour who has come to her rescue, but rather a hunky devil in a suit! So, what happens when the devil offers Hannah to help her fulfil her wishes, but on the condition that she gives her soul to him? Will Hannah, out of desperation, take the help? And, what will happen, when circumstances bring the human and the devil closer as the narrative progresses? It’s a rather short read, with just seven episodes. And, a heartwarming read with a cliffhanger.

Where to read: webtoons.com

Watchlist: Parched

If you aren’t a fan of chick flicks that are high on melodrama but want realistic dramas that highlight women issues normally ignored by masala filmmakers, then Parched by Leena Yadav should be on your watchlist. Set in a fictional village called Ujhaas, the story revolves around three women — Rani (Tannishtha Chatterjee), Lajjo (Radhika Apte) and Bijli (Surveen Chawla) — who unapologetically talk about men, sex and life as they struggle with their individual boundaries and stage their own wars. From forced child marriages, financial difficulties, marital rape and physical and emotional abuse by men, the movie is reportedly an amalgamation of stories that Leena heard from rural women. The story is a gentle reminder for women that when it comes to self-respect, freedom and life, you can be brutal and badass!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Playlist: Run The World (Girls) by Beyoncé

If you ever feel neglected or vulnerable, plug in your earphones and play Run The World (Girls) by Beyoncé. The powerful song accentuates that women are the driving force of the world who can run homes, big companies and even a nation. Through the song, Beyoncé talks about women empowerment and hints that issues like sexism, masculinity or inequality cannot deter a woman from achieving her goals and she is strong enough to fight her battles alone. Beyoncé’s ferocious dance moves are in perfect sync with the lyrics.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:07 PM IST