Maximum Medley: Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada-starrer 'Pranayam', Emily Henry's book 'Beach Read' and webtoon 'Reunion', here are the top picks of the week

Watch and chill: Pranayam

Not every equation outside marriage is an extra-marital affair. Some equations are deeper and teach us different meanings and shades of love and relationship. Anupam Kher, Mohanlal and Jaya Prada-starrer is one such beautiful movie. Filmmaker Blessy's movie is a sublime love story between three elderly people. Menon runs into his ex-wife Grace who is living happily with her husband Mathews who is physically handicapped. The three develop a bond beyond societal understanding and go on a trip together. The movie tries to convey that love has nothing to do with age, it doesn't disappear with time but love really can grow, share and be transferred to form some meaningful relationships beyond the cliché understanding.

Bookshelf: Beach Read by Emily Henry

What happens when a romance writer meets a literary writer? It’s a battle of the best ya’ll! January Andrews is a bestselling romance writer while Augustus Everett is an acclaimed author of literary fiction. She believes in happily-ever-afters, while he pens stories backed by facts and research. They are diametrically opposite, not just in terms of their works but also their personalities. But, fate has something interesting in store for them. They meet in a quaint little town and are going to be neighbours for three months. Both are stuck in writer’s block and in a bid to get their creative juices flowing again, the two strike a deal: Augustus will pen a romance novel while January will take field trips and write a literary fiction backed by research and facts. And, when both are pushed out of their comfort zones, sparks fly, not just on paper, but also in their love lives. It’s a warm cosy read and a perfect way to end a stressful day.

Webtoon: Reunion

Rhea is back in her home city and one night after an unsuccessful attempt at meeting a date at a club, she bumps into some not-so-good men. While running away from them, she bumps into her childhood friend, Shiro. At first, she doesn’t recognise him, having grown into a handsome hunk compared to the chubby little boy he was. After talking for a while, they go to a nearby café for a drink. But, Shiro isn’t what he looks like. In fact, the two men he chased are scared of him. It’s an ongoing webtoon and the start is good enough to keep you hooked. The question here is, who is Shiro and we can’t wait for the next episode to be uploaded and more characters to be introduced. From the looks of it, this sure is going to be one hella ride! So far four episodes have been uploaded with a new one coming out every Friday.

Where to read: webtoons.com

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:28 AM IST