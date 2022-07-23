Maximum Medley: A discussion on Ma Anand Sheela's book to Talat Aziz concert... top picks of the week

Attend: A discussion on Ma Anand Sheela’s new book

Royal Opera House, Mumbai, Penguin Random House India, and Avid Learning present an exclusive evening with author Ma Anand Sheela. She will be in conversation with author and journalist Namita Devidayal as they unravel the stories from her eventful life. The event will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience and a book signing opportunity.

Where: July 29, 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM (registration); 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM (discussion)

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Concert: Dil Se Talat Aziz

Get ready for a musical night as the popular ghazal singer, Talat Aziz, is set to take viewers on a nostalgic trip with his songs. The Hyderabad-born singer is the voice behind popular songs like Zindagi jab bhi teri bazm mein, Phir chhidi raat baat Phoolon ki, Na Kisi Ki Aankh Ka, among others.

When: July 24, 8.30 pm

Where: Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane

To book ticket visit: bookmyshow.com

Workshop: Style your clothes with an expert

Want to style your clothes like a professional? Looking to learn those classy fashion tips and enter the fashion industry successfully? This course is for anyone looking to enhance their style and build their career in the same field.

When: Video on demand

To rent visit: insider.in

Digital vacay: Night safari adventure tour

This guided tour will takes you on a virtual Singapore night safari. Here, you get to experience various nocturnal animals exhibits with detailed explanations from experienced guide. This tour includes a special pit stop with feeding session at the Asian Elephant exhibit and ends with a quiz. Duration: 45 minutes; platform: Zoom. Language: English suitable for families and older children (5+).

When: July 24, 4 pm

To book ticket visit: bookmyshow.com

Fun time: How to write and perform jokes

Through this workshop you will learn the basics of standup comedy by understanding how to create and perform jokes. If you have ever wondered how to make jokes out of daily routines unique observations and funny incidents, this workshop is for you. This workshop is for aspiring comedians and also for those who are interested in the genre and want to pursue a career in it someday. This is a free workshop and will be conducted by Amit Khuva Founder of Cafe Comedy. Platform: Zoom.

When: July 24, 9 pm

To book ticket visit: insider.in