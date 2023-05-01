MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Jock Zonfrillo |

Jock Zonfrillo, judge on MasterChef Australia, chef and author, has died at the age of 46. The cause of his death was not given.

Zonfrillo died in Melbourne on Sunday, his family confirmed his death on Monday with a statement on Zonfrillo's personal Facebook page saying 'our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend'.

MasterChef Australia’s new season was due to premiere on Monday night, but it will not air this week.

Network 10 and MasterChef Australia production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss”.

A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner, according to the Guardian Report.

Who is Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef Australia judge.

Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, he operated renowned restaurants in Sydney and Adelaide over two decades before becoming a judge on MasterChef in 2019.

Along with Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, he replaced the show's original hosts Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan.