Man's health: 8 skin-care tips for every man for healthy and glowing look

Beauty is largely associated to women and so as the beauty brands that focus mainly on female beauty and skin care. However, there's whole section of men who is equally conscious about their beauty routine like any girl in her 20s and 30s. While women have an entire day skin routine, men too have their own regime to follow. But if you are someone who doesn't yet know about a healthy skin routine and looking for one, Chandni Goyal, head of training at House of Beauty suggests quick skincare tips for men to stay fresh and keep your skin healthy. These tips are helpful even for beginners .

Use face cleanser:

Use a facial cleanser that deep cleans but at the same time refreshes and invigorates your skin. Well-cleansed skin will help keep your skin healthy for a long time and avoid getting clogged pores. Avoid using soaps as they are harsher and rip off good oils from the skin, leaving your skin dry and dehydrated.

Keep it hydrated:

Drink lots of water for hydration and use a water/gel-based moisturizer for locking in moisturizer for a long time. Drinking water and using a moisturizer can help your skin look healthy and clear.

Check your skin regularly for moles or skin tags:

Men usually are prone to skin tags and moles after the age of 40, hence, men should check their skin regularly and make an appointment with the doctor if there is anything suspicious. To keep the skin healthy, men should exfoliate their skin once or twice a week. Also, if you have oily skin, use a bead-based face wash that can clean your skin as well as mildly exfoliate it on a daily basis to get rid of dead skin cells.

Shave after the shower:

Most men usually shave before they take a shower, however, it is best to shave after a warm shower as the hair is softer and there are fewer chances of a razor burn or ingrown hair.

Be careful while selecting your aftershave:

If you have dry skin, avoid using alcohol-based aftershave because it can irritate your skin and make it drier.

Apply sunscreen before heading out:

A broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 to 50 is essential to be applied on your face and neck before heading out to protect your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. The sunscreen will also help in delaying signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, freckles, and hyperpigmentation.

Read the label while purchasing skincare products:

Look for key ingredients in your key skincare products like cleansers and moisturizers. Anti-bacterial ingredients like Neem, Tea Tree, Salicylic Acid, and Palmarosa will help deep clean skin and keep it healthy and clear.

Pat your skin:

Pat your skin dry after face wash instead of rubbing it to avoid the skin getting irritated

