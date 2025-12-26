Mumbai This Weekend: AP Dhillon Concert, Biryani Festival And More

If Christmas celebrations have left you in the mood to step out again and you're looking for something fun to do before the New Year rush kicks in, Mumbai has you covered. From high-energy music concerts and comforting food festivals to powerful theatre and live performances, the city is buzzing with experiences that make staying in town totally worth it this weekend.

AP Dhillon live in Mumbai

AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert | Image: BookMyShow

Music sensation AP Dhillon is all set to light up Mumbai with his much-awaited return. Known for chartbusters like Excuses and With You, the singer-producer will bring his signature Punjabi hip-hop and R&B blend to the stage. Expect booming visuals, slick production and a crowd singing along word for word.

When: December 26, 2025

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC

The Great South Indian Biryani Festival

The Great South Indian Biryani Festival |

Food lovers, this one's for you. Kamats Legacy is hosting a vegetarian South Indian biryani festival that celebrates age-old, home-style recipes. From Ambur Kathal Veg Biryani to Thalassery Soya Biryani and Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani, the spread highlights flavours from five different states, without missing the soul.

When: December 24, 2025 to January 4, 2026

Where: Kamats Legacy outlets in Vashi, Malad, Nariman Point and Mira Road

Morgan Jay: The Goofy Guy Tour

Morgan Jay: The Goofy Guy Tour | Image: District by Zomato

For a laughter-filled evening, comedian-musician Morgan Jay brings his wildly interactive musical comedy show to Mumbai. Known for getting the audience involved, this performance promises silly songs, spontaneous moments and plenty of laughs you’ll carry home.

When: 27 December, 2025

Where: Sri Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Sion

Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla

Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla | Image: BookMyShow

This acclaimed Marathi play by Rajkumar Tangde and directed by Nandu Madhav offers a fresh, thought-provoking take on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through a Dalit-Bahujan lens. Challenging political narratives and humanising the legendary ruler, the play has toured Maharashtra and now finally arrives in Mumbai.

When: December 28, 2025

Where: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund

Sona Mohapatra – The 24K Show

Sona Mohapatra – The 24K Show | Image: BookMyShow

End the weekend on a musical high with singer Sona Mohapatra’s powerful live concert. From folk and Sufi influences to her popular Bollywood hits, the singer promises an energetic, soul-stirring performance that celebrates music in all its forms.

When: December 27, 2025

Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC