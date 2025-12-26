Mumbai This Weekend: AP Dhillon Concert, Biryani Festival And More

If Christmas celebrations have left you in the mood to step out again and you're looking for something fun to do before the New Year rush kicks in, Mumbai has you covered. From high-energy music concerts and comforting food festivals to powerful theatre and live performances, the city is buzzing with experiences that make staying in town totally worth it this weekend.
AP Dhillon live in Mumbai
AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert | Image: BookMyShow
Music sensation AP Dhillon is all set to light up Mumbai with his much-awaited return. Known for chartbusters like Excuses and With You, the singer-producer will bring his signature Punjabi hip-hop and R&B blend to the stage. Expect booming visuals, slick production and a crowd singing along word for word.
When: December 26, 2025
Where: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC
The Great South Indian Biryani Festival
The Great South Indian Biryani Festival |
Food lovers, this one's for you. Kamats Legacy is hosting a vegetarian South Indian biryani festival that celebrates age-old, home-style recipes. From Ambur Kathal Veg Biryani to Thalassery Soya Biryani and Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani, the spread highlights flavours from five different states, without missing the soul.
When: December 24, 2025 to January 4, 2026
Where: Kamats Legacy outlets in Vashi, Malad, Nariman Point and Mira Road
Morgan Jay: The Goofy Guy Tour
Morgan Jay: The Goofy Guy Tour | Image: District by Zomato
For a laughter-filled evening, comedian-musician Morgan Jay brings his wildly interactive musical comedy show to Mumbai. Known for getting the audience involved, this performance promises silly songs, spontaneous moments and plenty of laughs you’ll carry home.
When: 27 December, 2025
Where: Sri Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Sion
Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla
Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla | Image: BookMyShow
This acclaimed Marathi play by Rajkumar Tangde and directed by Nandu Madhav offers a fresh, thought-provoking take on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through a Dalit-Bahujan lens. Challenging political narratives and humanising the legendary ruler, the play has toured Maharashtra and now finally arrives in Mumbai.
When: December 28, 2025
Where: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund
Sona Mohapatra – The 24K Show
Sona Mohapatra – The 24K Show | Image: BookMyShow
End the weekend on a musical high with singer Sona Mohapatra’s powerful live concert. From folk and Sufi influences to her popular Bollywood hits, the singer promises an energetic, soul-stirring performance that celebrates music in all its forms.
When: December 27, 2025
Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC