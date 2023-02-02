Maldives trip becomes more special and cheaper for Indians; here's how you can travel in budget

Given the popularity of Maldives as one of the top tourist destinations for Indians, Mastercard recently announced the launch of its Priceless program in the Maldives during an event at Hulhumale.

The program will enable domestic and global travelers who are Mastercard cardholders to have exclusive access to specially designed experiences across five atolls of the mesmerising nation of islands, and more such additions will follow subsequently.

Maldives has become the latest destination in South Asia to join Mastercard's coveted Priceless program, a carefully curated list of destinations that offer exclusive experiences to its cardholders from around the world. The program is expected to bolster Maldives' tourism industry while showcasing the unique and authentic experiences that the country can offer to a global audience.

"Mastercard is thrilled to present 'Priceless Maldives', which is aligned with its commitment to support the revival of tourism in the country while giving tourists a new travel experience. In 2022, nearly 2.25 lakh Indians visited Maldives, which is a significant increase from previous years. The Priceless program will allow Mastercard cardholders to experience the best of Maldives in terms of adventure, cuisine, culture, and more," said Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard.

The Priceless program launch in Maldives is part of Mastercard's endeavor to create differentiated and prime experiences for its cardholders. These include a day surf Safari to Sultans, expeditions involving unique cuisine, drone photography masterclasses, pole, and line tuna fishing with the locals, and an overnight camping trip at a deserted island.

Best offers you can pick from

The packages to Maldives from 3 nights and 4 days vary from INR 53,000 to INR 1,15,000 depending upon the place you choose.

4 night honeymoon package starts from INR 1,13,000 onwards.

Flights:

There are regular flights for Maldives from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. The cheapest flight costs about 8,000 + one way.

Stay:

Best for beach club vibes - Finolhu

Best for families - Niyama Private Islands. ...

Best for activities - Reethi Faru. ...

Best for wellness - Kagi Maldives Spa Island. ...

Best for low-key luxury - Milaidhoo Island Maldives. ...

Best for style and romance - Velassaru Maldives.

Apart from beach villas you can also check out some of the best available Airbnb properties which are affordable and beautiful. You can book a property at about INR 5,500 per night.

—With inputs from IANS

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)