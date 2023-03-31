Make your Rajasthan trip memorable! Book Jaipur's City Palace on Airbnb at THIS price per night |

Are you planning a trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan? Good news for travel lovers! The City Palace in Jaipur is now on Airbnb. Yes, you read that right. One can now not only tour the place but also stay and experience its cultural beauty at its best. The Gudliya Suite at the royal destination has opened doors for tourists at a price not beyond imagination.

The 300-year-old royal palace which has hosted guests like Princess Diana and Oprah Winfrey can have you on the list as well. All you would need to do is book and check in with Airbnb. The vacation rental brand lists a private room in the castle hosted by The City Palace, Jaipur for ₹ 5,69,200 per night.

5 star rating to the lifetime experience

100% of recent guests gave the location a 5-star rating and carried a great stay experience back home. "Stay at Gudliya suite at Jaipur City Palace was a luxurious Airbnb experience. We were treated like guests of the royal family... I would highly recommend this for special occasions like birthdays/anniversaries," read a review posted online earlier this year. Sharing the experience, another called staying at The City Palace "an experience of a lifetime."

Embrace cultural heritage and also connect with locals

"A stay at the City Palace will provide an inspiring journey into the rich history, cultural heritage and artistic traditions of Jaipur’s royal family," Airbnb's listing stated. In addition, the site noted that "proceeds of each booking will go to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting rural women and people of Rajasthan."

2019: A quick look into the past

Frequent travellers might know that this isn't the first time that the royal site has been listed on Airbnb and made available for commercial use. In 2019, Jaipur's City Palace made it to the homestay platform becoming the very first royal property listed there. The bookings went live in late November during the year for $8,000 a night (6,57,223 INR).

Read Also Top 10 Forts and Palaces in India for destination weddings