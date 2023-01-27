Make the most of this long weekend at these relaxing staycations

Fazlani Nature’s Nest

Located in the lush green hills near the tourist hotspot of Lonavala in Maharashtra, Fazlani Nature's Nest: The Wellness Retreat is a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. The staff of Fazlani Nature's Nest employs a multifaceted approach to wellness that prioritises the whole person, body, mind, and spirit. Equine-assisted therapies are a very unique experience at Fazlani Nature's Nest. Because the wellness resort maintains its own vegetable garden, all of the meals are prepared and presented at their peak freshness.

Price: Rs 11,900 onwards

Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar

Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway. Located atop the Lingmala Waterfalls and overlooking the Venna River, the hotel offers stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere to relax. You can enjoy unique experiences such as strawberry picking in pluck parks and trekking to the picturesque Lingmala Waterfall. Connectivity is easy with enhanced roadways connected to cities such as Mumbai and Pune, making the property only a few hours away from airports.

Price: Rs 19,400 onwards

Mansion Haus, Goa

Escape to Mansion Haus, a heritage property turned boutique hotel in Goa. The 18th century family residence, restored by Kezya De Bragança, offers a unique blend of timeless architecture and luxurious stay in the vibrant neighbourhood of Anjuna. The hotel boasts of neo-classical interiors paired with iconic Goan architecture and is committed to eco-friendly sustainable practices. Indulge in gourmet, organic and local cuisine, making every meal an epicurean adventure. The hotel is led by a local woman entrepreneur, ensuring an authentic and rich cultural experience. Enjoy the privacy, comforts and familiarity of a home, along with world-class hospitality for an immersive and experiential stay with a warm human touch.

Price: Rs 15,400 onwards

Spice Coast Cruises

Celebrate Republic Day with a unique experience on Spice Coast Cruises! Explore the beauty and culture of Kerala in a traditional kettuvallam, a type of houseboat that was once used to transport rice and spices through the waterways. CGH Earth Spice Coast Cruises has transformed these boats into luxurious floating hotels, offering single and twin cabins with private bedrooms and stunning water views. Enjoy the company of local fisherfolk who serve delicious cuisine and lead cultural activities that truly capture the essence of life on the water. Choose from a variety of itineraries or take a weekend getaway and add some adventure with water activities like standup paddling and canoeing.

Price: Rs 24,700 onwards

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

If you're looking for a place to get away from it all, look no farther than the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, where you can find the ideal blend of relaxation and adventure. Amidst the stunning Shivalik Mountains, this resort offers a relaxing retreat with all the conveniences of the contemporary world. The resort's cable car will bring you to this peaceful oasis. In addition, there is a comfortable infinity pool where you can float in the water as you watch the sunset and take in the natural splendour of the area. It also offers a variety of spa services, including Ayurvedic and international treatments. In addition, indulge in delicious fare at the hotel's restaurants, which serve a variety of delicious specialties from across the world. Take advantage of this brief respite by engaging in some of the more exhilarating pursuits available, such as ziplining, mountain biking, archery, and the Burma Bridge.

Price: Rs 23,000 onwards

