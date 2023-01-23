4 introspective retreats every person should take in their 30s on this Republic Day long weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
At Govardhan Ecovillage in Galtare in Wada, Palghar- you will lose yourself into the labyrinths of your innermost self using Ayurveda, Yoga and Meditation
There are yoga courses, yoga retreats, traditional Kerala therapies available too
Parashar is an unique combination of agritourism, ecotourism, rural and culture tourism & exploring magnificent Junnar in Pune, Maharashtra which is a perfect getaway destination near Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar
Since the British period, this place is known for its fresh & healthy air which can cure all breathing diseases. A tour where you can get to stay near well developed agricultural farm, village and forest while indulging in various activities
The Isha Yoga Center is situated at the foothills of Velliangiri, on the outskirts of Coimbatore. It is a sacred space for self-transformation
You can indulge in yoga, volunteer in ashram activity and God's seva
Auroville is a live-in campus. Matrimandir here is surrounded by 12 petals and 12 gardens. Nearby is the amphitheatre with the Urn of Human Unity that contains the soil of 121 nations and 23 Indian states. All of these are surrounded by a lake creating a calm and serene atmosphere
Yoga, healthy food, spiritual sessions and there are a lot more indulging activities here
