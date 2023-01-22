5 places to explore on this Republic Day long weekend across India

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 22, 2023
Mukteshwar -also known as 'The Apple Country' is situated at an elevation of 2,285m above sea level in Nainital district of Uttarakhand state. Mukteshwar got its name from a 350-year-old temple Mukteshwer Dham whose residing deity is Lord Shiva
Prashant Tiwari
The top of the mountain on which Mukteshwar Temple stands offers astonishing and marvelous views of the imposing Himalayan range. You can enjoy adventurous activities like trekking, camping, rock-climbing, paragliding here
Amit Howard
Mandarmani in West Bengal has one of the most unexplored and gorgeous beaches. You can take part in water sports and relax on the beach at the same time
Tripadvisor
It is almost 180km from Kolkata Airport on the Kolkata - Digha route. Digha is the nearest railway station which has regular trains from Howrah. Red crabs crawling around the 13km long beach is the special attraction of this place
Mayodia is located in the Upper Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. It is a gateway to the Indo-China border and is located at an elevation of 2,655m above sea level
The Assam Tribune
You can see snowfall here during the months of January and February. Mayodia derived its name from a Nepali girl, Maya, who disappeared in the snow and could never be found
North East India Tourism
Spread across 40 acres on the holy land of Trimbakeshwar with the Beze lake flowing by the side and the Sahyadri mountain range standing on guard, Viveda is an 'Integrated Wellness Village' located in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik, Maharashtra
Viveda
Take a dip in the handcrafted stone swimming pool that is a reminder of the traditional royal pools and there are many other naturopathy and spa therapies which will completely rejuvenate you
Viveda
Chikmagalur is popularly known as the ‘Coffee Land of Karnataka’ and is one of the most beautiful hill stations in Karnataka. A place that is good for adventure lovers or even if you just want to relax and unwind yourself
On His Own Trip
There are a plenty of waterfalls here that will surely leave you mesmerized (mostly in monsoon)
HikerWolf
