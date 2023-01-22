Republic Day 2023: Get inspired by Bollywood style icons for your Republic Day dressing

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's floral saree is perfect fit for this Republic Day; making a 'gajra' (bun with flowers) will make you look more elegant and gives that traditional vibes
A floral green and easy to carry saree like the one worn by Kriti Sanon can be worn at any occasion. Golden jhumkas is all you need to complete your look for this Republic Day event
Having a pearl white lehenga in your wardrobe is a blessing? You can wear it at multiple occasions besides the colour is trending. Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit for the overall look
Cotton saree are not only comfortable but they give a rich look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's saree look is quite impressive with matching potli bag and accessories. The full sleeves blouse is enhancing the overall look
Off white dress with matching jutis and earrings just like Anushka Sharma can be your perfect go to outfit at this Republic Day function
Vidya Balan's simple saffron colour saree, hair tied into a pony, light makeup and long earrings can be a good option for a neat look
Alia Bhatt's white outfit can be worn in any festivities apart from Republic Day
If you want to try something different and also, if there is a Republic Day dance competition in your college or any other place, you can wear a lehenga like Janhvi Kapoor which is a fusion of tricolours. Wear matching jhumkas and here you go
