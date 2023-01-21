In pics: Ditch the traditional colours and check out these pearl white celebrity inspired outfits for your next big day

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 21, 2023

Be it a wedding, date evening or party; you can always include pear white outfit in your wardrobe and wear it for any of these big day. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla pearl white silk net saree, edged with an intricate pearl border, paired with embroidered chikankari dupatta elegantly draped on one shoulder

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement wearing pearl white ethnic wear. She wore a pearl white long jacket over crop top and palazzo pant and paired it with matching jutis

Want an inspiration for upcoming wedding function in your family? Take cue from Ananya Panday's pearl white lehenga. We absolutely loved the matching maang tikka

Looking what type of outfit to wear for a glamorous avtar in a party? Kiara Advani pearl white top and thigh slit long skirt is all you need to have. Ofcourse a good pair of matching heels too

Keerthy Suresh's outfit is a major inspiration for all those divas planning to walk the ramp this season

Break all hotness quotient by wearing an outfit similar to Kriti Sanon which will show your perfect curves and streamline figure

We bet you will catch all eyes if you wear a saree similar to Deepika Padukone. The sari is an interesting amalgamation of pearl embracing the neck and ruffles

Another lehenga inspiration would be wearing one like Khushi Kapoor

Short off shoulder dress with furry details at the border can be your go to dress for a pub outing

Thought of dressing to look like an angel, try this short dress with furry wing

A simple pearl white long shoulder less dress will make you look like a fashionista in any party



