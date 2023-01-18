In pics: 8 times our Bollywood divas aced the winter look

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 18, 2023
Want to level up your style game in this winter? You can take cue from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. All you need to have is a winter trench coat, preferably a nude colour coat. It gives a rich look when you don it over a pair of top and jeans
How about protecting yourself from cold and looking cute at the same time? Try a jacket with a fur cap like Katrina Kaif
Sweaters are still in fashion, and if you wear something similar to Anushka Sharma's off-white sweater; you will definitely amp up your winter fashion game
All black yet pretty, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon's outfit - long black winter boots, black trench coat over along printed black tee
If you want to try something unconventional, go by Sonam Kapoor's way
How about wearing all pink? Sara Ali Khan looked like a cute doll in her pink crop top and printed leggings. She wore a pink fluffy jacket over it and covered her ears with earmuffs
A simple floral sweater like Katrina can be paired with any top
A must have black fluffy jacket like Kiara Advani
Thanks For Reading!