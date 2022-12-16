In pics: Winter fashion style of Parliamentarians

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
We bring to you a round-up of some of the most interesting winter looks from Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was looking quite dignified as always in her bluish silk sari and a bright-blue kani pashmina shawl that boasts the chrysanthemum flower pattern
Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is known for her brightly-hued cotton saris. To keep herself warm, she covered her sari with pashmina shawl with floral motifs; definitely simple yet elegant
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was looking pretty in her bright-red sari. A warm brown blazer rounded it off well
Aam Aadmi Party MP and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was spotted wearing a maroon coat with metallic-toned buttons and a matching turban. He wore a simple white collared shirt underneath, and fitted ankle length trousers and a perfect choice of shoes
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju choose to wear a trending Tartan blazers of blue-and-green shades with modern slip-ons
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal wore a vibrant yellow with white kaarigari along the edges and a white churidaar with a pair of matching white loafers. She covered her head with the dupatta and drapped it around her
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan was wearing poppy-red shawl, thrown casually over the shoulder which brightened up her all-black attire
Congress' Manish Tewari wore a quintessential Nehru jacket and a white shirt underneath and a glen check orange muffler for a cold day at the parliament
