In pics: Details about INS Mormugao going to be commissioned on Dec 18

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
The second stealth-guided missile destroyer of Project 15B, which Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited built, was finally delivered to the Indian Navy on 24th of November 2022
Construction of INS Mormugao commenced in June 2016, followed by the vessel’s launch in September of the same year. The ship began its initial sea trials in December 2021
The lead ship of Project 15B, INS Visakhapatnam, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2021
The ship is 163 meters long and 17 meters wide, displaces 7,400 tons when loaded fully, and can reach a top speed of 33.5 knots (62.0 km/h; 38 mph)
For undersea warfare capability, the destroyer is fitted with anti-submarine weapons torpedo launchers and anti-submarine rocket launchers
Mormugao boasts medium-range surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, advanced torpedo tube launchers (indigenous) and 76-mm super rapid gun mount
On its helo deck, the ship has a hanger for two helicopters to further extend its reach
Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. Hence, it was decided to commission Mormugao before that date. Mormugao will thus, be commissioned on December 18
