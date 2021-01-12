Makar Sankranti 2021: Best lip-smacking recipes to relish on the auspicious occasion

Veg Pongal:

Dry roast moong dal in a pressure cooker until it is slightly fragrant and browned. Add the rice in the pressure cooker and wash the dal and rice. Add water, ginger and salt and pressure cook till done. I cooked for one whistle on high heat and then 2 whistles on low heat. Remove the pressure cooker from heat and let the pressure release. Slightly mash the Pongal with the back of a ladle until it is slightly mushy and creamy. Heat ghee in a pan. Once the ghee is hot, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, green chilli and peppercorns and let them crackle for a few seconds. Add cashew nuts and fry until they are slightly browned. Pour the tempering over the Pongal. Mix and simmer for a minute. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambhar. Poka mythoi: Soak basmati rice for 3-4 hours. Drain well. spread on a kitchen towel to dry up. Pound the rice to a fine powder. Sieve with a very fine sieve. keep in an airtight container for further use. Roast the rice powder in a heavy-bottomed kadhai till you get a sweet aroma coming out of it. make sure to stir it continuously. Remove it from the fire and mix freshly ground pepper to the roasted rice powder. Make a syrup of the jaggery and water on slow flame and mix a little of this syrup to the rice powder to make firm round balls. Dust the balls with roasted rice powder. Store in an airtight container.

Tikho Khichdo:

Strain peeled wheat soaked in water. Ensure it's clean and isn't sticky. Heat 7 cups of water in a pressure cooker. Meanwhile, in another cooker heat water and add strained dal into it. Add salt to taste and one cup of green peas. Once the water starts to boil, cover it with a lid. Cook until 2 whistles. The water has started to bubble up in the first pressure cooker, it is time to wheat. Let it boil on full flame. After a minute or two when you see white foam forming, lower the flame and put a lid on it. Cook on the full flame until it gives off two whistles. Now on low flame slow cook it for 25-30 minutes.

Switch off the flame and let the cooker cool down. Now strain the wheat and cool it off by straining with cold water. In the cooker with lentil and peas, open the lid, switch on the gas and empty the strainer with boiled wheat into the cooker. mix well. let it cook on low-medium flame. In the next process, heat a tadka pan, pour oil in it. Start with roasting some cashews and take it out on the plate.

Now add dry red chilli, mustard seeds, and when they begin to splutter add asafetida. Next, add carom seeds coarsely ground green chilies, garlic, and ginger. fry for a minute and a half. Add finely chopped green garlic and 1/4th tsp salt. Stir. After cooking for 2 minutes, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, clove+black pepper+cinnamon powder. Switch off the flame. In the cooker with wheat and lentil mixture add raisins and roasted cashews and finally the tempering that we prepared in a tadka pan. Give it a nice stir and mix all ingredients well. Add chopped coriander and mix it again. Add salt to taste. Stir occasionally. The Khichdi is ready to be served.