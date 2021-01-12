Makar Sankranti 2021: Significance, Tithi, Muhurat - All you need to know

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan marks the end of winters as the brighter days began to approach closer. This happens as the sun begins to move towards the Northern Hemisphere.

Apart from the deity Surya, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh are also traditionally worshipped on this auspicious occasion.

Makar Sankranti is observed as one of the most joyous days of the year. People all around the country fly kites, do Surya Poojan near the river and in the water, eat and distribute Til Chikki, Singdana chikki, mamra chiki and many more delicious sweets. 'Khichdi' has a special significance on Makar Sankranti, people all across the country make Khichdi and distribute among their loved ones.

Here's the Tithi and auspicious time to pay your tributes:

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14th January, Magh Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi.

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala which means the 'Shubh Muhurat' or the auspicious time to pay tributes to the 'Sun' God and do Poojan starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 5:46 PM.

Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala or the most suited time for Poojan starts at 8:30 AM and ends at 10:15 AM.

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

It is said that bathing before the sun rises on Makar Sankranti and helping the poor can really turn the fortunes around. Many also believe that giving tribute to the 'Sun' God while standing knee deep in 'Ganga' or any pious river can bring good luck and prosperity in the family.

'There is never a wrong time to do the right thing' and by lending a helping hand to the less fortunate on this auspicious day, by offering food, sweets, quilt etc. you will bring happiness and delight in your household through their blessings.