Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram

Makara Sankranti is a festival dedicated to 'Surya' God, the deity who blesses us all with vigor, strength, brightness and prosperity. Marking the movement of the Sun into Makar Rashi(Capricorn), Makar Sankranti is also observed as the beginning of the New Year according to Hindu solar calendar.
On the prosperous occasion of Makar Sankranti, here are the best messages and images you can share with your loved ones.
1. "Tyohar nahi hota apna paraya, Tyohar hai wahi jise sabne manaya,
To mila k gud me til, Patang sang ud jane do dil.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021"
2. "Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”
3. "TIL hum hai, aur GUD aap, MITHAI hum hai aur MITHAS aap,
SAAL ke pahale tyohar se ho rahi aaj SHURUWAT.
Aap ko hamari taraf se Happy Makar Sankranti"
4. "The festival of sun and harvest is here. May it enlighten your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Makar Sankranti"
5. May This Festival of Zeal, And Verve Fill Your Life with Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm,
May It Help You Bring Happiness, And Prosperity to you and your Loved Ones. Happy Makar Sankranti to you All!
6. "What is That Bright Light? From Where Does This Fragrance Coming?
This Gentle Breeze, cool Air, soothing Music, oh! Its Sankranti."
7. "May you are Filled with Extreme Joy and Happiness and Start a New Year with Great Enthusiasm and Positivity.”
8. Look at the brighter side of life, it’s so pleasant and sees the Sun smiling for you & birds singing for you. Happy Makar Sankranti!!
9. "Basmati k chawal,Urad ki daal,Ghee ki khusbu, Aam ka achar, Dahibare ki Mahak or apno ka Pyar, Mubarak ho apko khichadi ka tyohar. Happy Makar Sankranti!"
10. Pal pal sunahre fool khile ,Kabhi na ho kanto ka samna ,
Jindagi aapki khushiyo se bhari rahe , Sankranti par hamari yahi shubhkamna!!
