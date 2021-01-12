Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram

Makara Sankranti is a festival dedicated to 'Surya' God, the deity who blesses us all with vigor, strength, brightness and prosperity. Marking the movement of the Sun into Makar Rashi(Capricorn), Makar Sankranti is also observed as the beginning of the New Year according to Hindu solar calendar.

On the prosperous occasion of Makar Sankranti, here are the best messages and images you can share with your loved ones.

1. "Tyohar nahi hota apna paraya, Tyohar hai wahi jise sabne manaya,

To mila k gud me til, Patang sang ud jane do dil.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021"

2. "Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”