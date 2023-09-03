Maharashtra Tourism Invite Experts To Conduct Workshops On The Occasion Of International Ganesh Festival

Ganesh Festival, also known as 'Ganeshotsav' celebrates the birth of the Lord Ganesha. People celebrate the festival by bringing in the clay idols of Ganesha at their homes and in elaborate pandals in their neighbourhood on 'Ganesh Chaturthi' or 'Vinayaka Chaturthi'.

Ganesh Aarti is performed as part of daily rituals, Bhog and Prasada which includes sweets especially Ganesha's favourite modak are made, which are later distributed to the devotees.

The festival concludes on the tenth day, 'Anant Chaturdashi' marked by a public procession with traditional music and group chanting, "Ganpati Bappa Maurya, Pudjya Varshi Lavar Ya" followed by the immersion of the idol in a nearby body of water, such as a river or sea. This immersion ritual is known as 'Visarjan'.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with full fervour in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was initiated by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Pune in the year 1893.

This year, Maharashtra Tourism is inviting experts who can conduct special workshops to teach Ganesha idol making, rhythmic beats of traditional music and delectable modak crafting from September 19-28.

The official account for the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra that is Maharashtra Tourism shared a post last night, on September 2, with the caption, "Calling all curators to be a part of our unique initiative during the International Ganesh Festival. Let's create a tapestry of workshops and engaging experiences that revolve exclusively around the vibrant celebrations of Lord Ganesha. Dive into the world of intricate idol-making, rhythmic beats of traditional music, delectable modak crafting, and more – all centered around the beloved deity.

Note: Workshops will be exclusively organized by your creative expertise, while Maharashtra Tourism will offer a platform for widespread promotion. Let's come together to make this Ganesh Festival unforgettable!"

Maharashtra Tourism is highly active across all social media platforms whether be it Instagram or Twitter. They post about Maharashtrian cuisine which includes preparation of various famous dishes, unexplored hidden gems of Maharashtra and so on. The International Ganesh Festival 2023 will give an impetus to Maharashtra Tourism and will compel people from other parts of India to visit Maharashtra.

