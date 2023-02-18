Maha Shivratri 2023: Do you know that the festival is celebrated as 'Herath' by Kashmiri Pandits?

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival that is considered one of the most auspicious festivals, is being celebrated with religious fervour across the country.

But, did you know that the festival has a different name in Jammu and Kashmir?

What is Herath?

Herath, or the ‘Night of Hara (Shiva)’, generally known as Maha Shivratri, is a three-day festival for Kashmiri Pandits in which the families come together for elaborate prayers and celebrations.

It is the main festival celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits across Jammu and Kashmir from the 13th night of Phalgun (February-March) till the new moon. As an extension of the ritual, the festival is celebrated for a fortnight.

For Kashmiri Pandits, the festival symbolises the unity of the divinity and the complementing nature of consciousness and feminine energy that together lead to creation.

The festival also commemorates the auspicious union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Shivratri is known as the Herath or Har-Ratri festival in Jammu and Kashmir.

The word Hararatri is derived from the Sanskrit word “Hara” (another name of Lord Shiva) and “Ratri” (night). Together it forms Hararatri (night of Lord Shiva). However, gradually it got transformed into Herath.

Rituals

A day before, the festival of Shivratri for the Kashmiri Pandit community begins. Shiv Puja starts a day before in the homes of Kashmiri Pandits.

Herath festival celebration starts with the ritual of 'Vatuk Pooja' (Steel vessel). The ceremony includes the kalashasthapana after a thorough cleaning of the place. The Kalash is filled with walnuts and is considered to symbolize the four Vedas.

It is an important ingredient in the ritual. The priest performs the pooja and is then fed a variety of delicacies.

Salam is observed the day after Shiva Chaturdashi. The name 'Salaam' signifies the unity of Pandits and Muslims in the valley.

The 15th day of the festival is celebrated as Dooni-mavas. On this day, doon or walnuts are distributed among the family.

This Kashmiri festival is celebrated by wishing 'Herath Poshte' to all.

Kashmiri Pandits would pay obeisance at temples and offer puja on the occasion. The biggest gathering is expected at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Traditions

Every family has its own specific traditions and rituals associated with Herath.

The next morning after the puja, Kashmiri Pandits give something to the youth of their house. This is called hearth expenditure. With this money, children buy things for themselves. On this day, the youth remind the residents of the house about the cost of the fireplace.

Walnuts are given as prasad after worship. Apart from walnuts, Kashmiri Pandits give rice bread as prasad to the girls of the house. This prasad is also offered in front of Shiva-Parvati's wedding processions.

The majority of them cook fish and mutton instead of fasting on the day observed by Hindus around the world, and only a small portion adheres to strict vegetarian tradition.

