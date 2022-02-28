Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, Greetings, GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Metaverse, Instagram and SMS

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 3. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves and plum to the deities.

It is believed that chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra has special significance on this day. On Mahashivratri, people fast during the day and consume one meal at night.

On the auspicious day, here are some wishes and greetings to share with your dear ones, check here:

May lord Shiva shower his blessings on your entire family. May this festival remove all the evils in your life and keep your happy.



Happy Maha Shivratri: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I pray to Lord Shiva that His blessings may always be with you.

May the glory of the divine Shiva remind us of our capabilities

Let us come together to offer our prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a happy life. Wishing a very Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Advertisement

Wishing a very Happy Sawan Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.

Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! Happy Maha Shivratri

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:46 PM IST