Luxury at needlepoint: From machine-made clothes, designers have now turned to traditional embroideries with a contemporary twist

Lucknow’s Charm in Kaamdani

In her quest to work with old-style Kaamdani or Moquaish, Anjul Bhandari realised how karigars in Lucknow were not willing to carry on their craft for the sheer lack of demand. This laborious metal embroidery wasn’t earning enough returns for the man hours being spent on it. Complaints of discolouration and discomfort abound. The couturier devised ways to turn the arclights on Kaamdani, because, she felt, this craft offers subtle bling, is glamorous and when taken care of, they can be passed off as heirloom. “We worked with embroiderers to turn the metal thread upwards so that beneath they would be smooth. We lined the saris to make them stronger. We created only-Kaamdani saris so that the craft gets its due. While our Chikankari creations are on pastels, Kaamdani on bold bright hues of georgettes, crepes and satins, looks spectacular. A strong craft heritage as against the easily done sequin machine embroidery,” says Bhandari.

Not just Anjul Bhandari, there’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Payal Singhal whose beautiful creations use this art extensively. Hopefully, soon, the community of karigars who toil over a sari doing Kaamdani, which can easily take two years to complete, will not be as miniscule as it is now.