Lunar Eclipse 2023: Timings and important things to keep in mind during this phase

The very first lunar eclipse of the year 2023 is all set to take place on May 05. The sky gazers are preparing to witness this celestial event on Friday across the world. This Chandra Grahan is also referred to as the Penumbral lunar eclipse and will be visible from various parts of the world.

The lunar eclipse will take place from 8.45 pm IST on May 5 and 1:02 am IST on May 06, during which the moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, resulting in a lunar eclipse.

Sutak period

Sutak is referred to as the inauspicious time during Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan. The period before the eclipse is commonly referred to as Sutak, which usually starts 9 hours prior to the actual commencement of the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse. Hindus consider the Sutak Kaal to be an inauspicious time and avoid commending any new work or worshipping deities during this period.

Things to keep in mind during the Sutak period

Pregnant women should remain indoors to avoid the negative effects of Chandra Grahan. It is believed that due to contamination and malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu, the baby might become handicapped or disabled and the probability of miscarriage is increased.

Cutting nails or stitching clothes during chandra grahan is prohibited for pregnant women. Using or carrying sharp tools like scissors or blades, or using knives, is also prohibited. As per belief, people should avoid any meal during the eclipse.

Rituals after Grahan

According to Hindu mythology, one should discard any cooked food and prepare fresh food after the eclipse ends. You can add basil or tulsi leaves to the food items such as wheat, grains, lentils etc to protect them from the side effects of the Grahan. Also, after the eclipse, one should take a bath, wear clean clothes and chant holy mantras.

