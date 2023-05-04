Kurma Jayanti 2023: Tithi, rituals, significance and celebrations | FPJ

Kurma Jayanti or Shri Koorma Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Vishnu in his incarnated form of a tortoise as the word Kurma means a 'Tortoise' in Sanskrit. As per the Hindu scriptures, it is believed that Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a tortoise to lift the Mandarachal mountain during the Samudra Manthan.

As per the Hindu calendar 2023, Kurma Jayanti takes place in the Vaisakh month during the Shukla Paksha and on the full moon day (Purnima). According to the Gregorian calendar 2023, the day is observed either in the month of June or May.

Tithi

Kurma Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, May 5.

Purnima Tithi starts : 23:45 - 4 May 2023.

Purnima Tithi ends : 23:05 - 5 May 2023.

Rituals

Similar to other Hindu festivals, taking a holy bath before sunrise on this day is regarded as sacred. After taking the bath, the devotees wear fresh puja vastra (worship clothing).

Devotees worship and offer prayers to Lord Visnu by offering Chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers and sweets to the deity.

Observing a fast of Shri Koorma Jayanti is considered auspicious. So, the devotees observe a silent vow or a strict Kurma Jayanti fast on this particular day. The devotees who observe fast abstain themselves from consuming pulses or cereals and are only allowed to consume milk products and fruits.

During the observance of Kurma Jayanti Vrat, the observers are restricted to perform any kind of sinful or evil deed and are also restricted to speak lies.

The observers need to spend their entire night reciting Mantras in order to please Lord Vishnu like reciting ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’. Once all the rituals are finished, devotees perform aarti.

Performing charity on the eve of Kurma Jayanti is regarded as highly rewarding. The observer should donate food, clothes, and money to the Brahmins.

Significance

Kurma Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindu people. It is believed that without the assistance of Lord Vishnu by taking the form of Kurma, Ksheersagara would not have been completed. Lord Vishnu emerged as a giant Kurma (tortoise) and held the Mandrachal mountain on his back. Thus, the day of Kurma Jayanti possesses great religious significance. The day is believed to be auspicious for the commencement of any sort of construction work.

Celebrations

Devotees celebrate the day of Kurma Jayanti with utmost dedication and fervour. On this particular day, special ceremonies and pujas are organized in various Lord Vishnu temples or at the place of worship. Grand celebrations can be witnessed in Andhra Pradesh in ‘Sri Kurman Sri Kurmanadha Swami Temple' dedicated to Lord Kurma.