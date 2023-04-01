Odisha Day 2023: 7 must-visit places in the 'Land of Lord Jagannath'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
The state of Odisha celebrates its 88th foundation day, Odisha Day or 'Utkal Divas' on April 1. Odisha came into existence back in the year 1936, over a decade before India became independent of the British Raj
Bhubaneswar is a classic example of history, heritage, and urbanization. The place has marvellous temples, wildlife sanctuaries, and exhilarating caves
The Jagannath Temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Vishnu is located in Puri in Odisha
The carvings of the Konark Sun Temple is a must visit site and along with the marvellous temples, the city has a serene beach, Konark Beach or Chandrabhaga Beach and an engrossing archaeological museum, Konark museum to explore
Cuttack is one of the vintage cities in Odisha. The business capital of the state is known for ancient pilgrims, forts, museums, lakes, and local handicrafts
Gopalpur beach is the blue water beach and is famous nesting site of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles
Jeypore city is known as the ‘City of Victory’ and it was set up in the 16th-century by the Suryavanshi dynasty. The city is bestowed with dense forests, beautiful misty valleys, waterfalls, limestone caves, temples and palaces
Raghurajpur is an ideal destination to learn about the rural life of Odisha and their fine art culture called 'Pattachitra'. Craft items like palm leaf inscriptions, stone and wood carvings, papier mache, sodhai work, mural painting, wooden and cow dung toys, filigree, applique, terracotta are created and sold
