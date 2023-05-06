 Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check out stunning images of the ‘Flower Moon’ eclipse
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Lunar Eclipse 2023 | Twitter/Usman Miski

As the world witnessed this year's first lunar eclipse last night (May 5). The penumbral lunar eclipse, where the Moon passed through the faint outer edges of the Earth’s shadow, indicates the Penumbral nature of the eclipse.

Yesterday’s eclipse coincided with the 'Flower Moon,' which is a name for the full moon that happens in May every year. It is called 'Flower Moon' because springtime typically starts around May in the Northern Hemisphere and the season is associated with an abundance of flowers.

Last night, the eclipse started at 8.45 PM IST on May 5 and went on till 1.02 AM IST on May 6 in New Delhi. It was visible in all regions of the world where the moon was above the horizon during the eclipse. This includes Antarctica, Asia, Russia, Africa, and Oceania. The eclipse was at its greatest at around 10.54 PM IST on May 5.

Check out the video of the Penumbral lunar eclipse:

Here are some of the stunning pictures from the first Lunar Eclipse of 2023:

Pink Moon 2023: See stunning pictures of this year's first supermoon
article-image

