Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check out stunning images of the ‘Flower Moon’ eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2023 | Twitter/Usman Miski

As the world witnessed this year's first lunar eclipse last night (May 5). The penumbral lunar eclipse, where the Moon passed through the faint outer edges of the Earth’s shadow, indicates the Penumbral nature of the eclipse.

Yesterday’s eclipse coincided with the 'Flower Moon,' which is a name for the full moon that happens in May every year. It is called 'Flower Moon' because springtime typically starts around May in the Northern Hemisphere and the season is associated with an abundance of flowers.

Last night, the eclipse started at 8.45 PM IST on May 5 and went on till 1.02 AM IST on May 6 in New Delhi. It was visible in all regions of the world where the moon was above the horizon during the eclipse. This includes Antarctica, Asia, Russia, Africa, and Oceania. The eclipse was at its greatest at around 10.54 PM IST on May 5.

Check out the video of the Penumbral lunar eclipse:

Here are some of the stunning pictures from the first Lunar Eclipse of 2023:

Lunar Eclipse Right Now From Ksk, Punjab#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/dH5MSxMrVK — Malik Naveed Photography🌙 (@photobynaveed) May 5, 2023

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's outer shadow falls on the Moon's face.#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/wVnsEpVk8s — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) May 5, 2023

It was cloudy but managed to capture the eclipse.#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/Duz64U9TLn — Anam (@AnamSid_) May 5, 2023

Although it never turned red, just a very bright white; do you see the shadowy circle top right of the moon in the video?! So cool. #LunarEclipse2023 #LunarEclipseInScorpio #Taiwan #Taichung pic.twitter.com/SzUaOvxbGZ — Monica Scotti (@MoniOnTheMove) May 5, 2023

Most beautiful Penumbral Lunar Eclipse i have seen so far...



It passes through the edge of Earth's umbra thats why upper left corner is darker than the rest of the moon.



This is the deepest Penumbral Lunar Eclipse until 2042.#Eclipse #LunarEclipse2023 #moon #Pakistan #photo pic.twitter.com/XpAATgNe1U — Usman Miski (@usmanmiski) May 5, 2023

Today’s penumbra #LunarEclipse at its maximum point as seen from #EastDelhi-#Ghaziabad border



•It was a amazing experience and this wraps up todays eclipse watch.#LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/NTrPyHvlXu — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 5, 2023