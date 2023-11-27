Like Shweta And Palak Tiwari's Stylist Winterwear, 5 Most Fabulous Winter Jackets From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Wardrobe

Winter is finally here and it is time to dress our fashionable best and stay warm at the same time. It is always a good idea to keep your game rolling with winter wardrobe, especially if you plan to travel to a hill station. From dramatic trench coats to biker jackets and puffers jackets, here's a list of ideas for some fabulous winter jackets inspired from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' winter wardrobe.

Denim Jacket

Denim jacket can never go out of fashion. Most of us have flaunted our best blues in college following the classic culture. Denim jackets can be worn stylishly during winter season as they are winter friendly and can prevent from winds outside. You can pair your denim jacket with bright sweater or a winter dress. Pairing it with a classic denim jeans is a classic option.

Quilted Jacket

A stylish quilted jacket can always come to your rescue when it comes to striking a perfect balance between winter look and staying warm. A designer quilted jacket is best for every occasion or vacation but you can buy a non-designer one and stay at your warmest best and fashionable. Designed with dual layers, quilted jackets prevents wind to enter inside, especially when you are at a place where winters are at extreme. Whether you are traveling, hiking or just venturing out for an evening party, this war jacket is perfect for women

Trench Coat

A trench coat is on the top of the list when it comes to winter jackets this season. The classic and timeless peace of warm clothing should be owned by every woman. Choose from camel-coloured or black-coloured well-finished trench coat for a classy look. A trench coat complements any winter outfits and adds an extra style to overall appearance. Whether is is a breezy winter in the morning or harsh colds in the evening, a trench coat keeps you warm and most of the time they are waterproof as well. Put your best trench over sweater, turtlenecks, or cardigans. You can pair them with anything and you will look good. However, a classic boots and clutch are mandatory to complete the look.

Leather Jacket

Leather jackets come in different colours and shades and they are handy for every occasion. If you want to keep your winter look effortless, go for a black leather jacket which will keep you warn and add a layer of style as well. In fact, you can choose a leather jacket from several options – open, buttoned, belted, or zipped format. Apart from black, you can also try other colours like red, brown, or gray.

Puffer Jackets

Puffer Jackets are not only winter jackets but also staples for winter season. Most of the leading celebrities in India and Hollywood have styled them for their outings and taken this stylish warm piece to a new level. Choose from a red sleeveless puffer jacket or silver-colour full-sleeved jacket, which can go on every outfit you wear. There are puffer jackets featuring cuffed sleeves, which are some classic options you need to include in your winter wardrobe.