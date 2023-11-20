7 Fruits To Boost Your Immunity And Well-Being This Winter

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Oranges, citrus fruits that are rich in vitamin C, which is important for immune system function. They can help ward off colds and flu, which are more common in the winter
An apple a day keeps the doctor away! Apples are a versatile and widely available fruit in the winter. They contain fiber, which can help with digestion, and various vitamins and minerals. Plus, apples are a good source of antioxidants
Pomegranates are not a fan favourite, but this fruit has quite a lot of benefits! The fruit is packed with antioxidants and add a burst of flavour to salads, yogurts, or eaten on their own
Bananas are available year-round and are an excellent source of potassium. They are a convenient and portable snack, providing a quick energy boost
Grapes (green, red or purple) are rich in antioxidants and can be a sweet and satisfying snack. You can freeze them for a refreshing treat or add them to salads
Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. It's a tasty addition to fruit salads or can be enjoyed on its own.
Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries) are a perfect option for the wingtercare! They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber
