7 Japanese Teas To Add To Your Daily Wellness Routine

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Sencha is a popular Japanese green tea with a fresh, grassy flavour. It's rich in antioxidants and can be a good choice for a morning pick-me-up
Yuzu is a citrus fruit with a unique, refreshing flavour. The tea is made by combining yuzu juice with honey or sugar. It's a calming and aromatic beverage that is perfect to be enjoyed before bed
Matcha is a popular tea from Japan that is perfect to start your morning. This powdered green tea known for its high concentration of antioxidants and caffeine can provide a gentle energy boost and promote alertness without the jitters associated with coffee
Freepik
Hojicha is a roasted green tea with a nutty, caramel-like flavour. It has lower caffeine levels compared to other green teas, can help relax the mind that makes it suitable for evening consumption
Genmaicha is a green tea blended with roasted brown rice. It has a toasty flavour and moderate caffeine content, making it a soothing choice for the morning
Mugicha is a caffeine-free tea made from roasted barley. It has a nutty flavour and is a popular choice for a soothing, bedtime beverage
Lavender tea, made from dried lavender flowers is another popular tea from Japan. It has a gentle floral aroma and is often used to promote relaxation and alleviate stress
Thanks For Reading!