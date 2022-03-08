Leading Women entrepreneurs share how Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow

Despite the fact that Gender Equality has become a top priority for some organisations in order to create a more sustainable and wholesome business roadmap, the desired state of women being hired, trained, and promoted at work is still a long way off.

Leading women entrepreneurs share what Gender equality today means for a sustainable tomorrow with Free Press Journal.

Kanika Dewan, Co - founder at The Good Deed says, "Our society's framework is like a fabricated mesh. There are complexities in our system which are difficult to remove. Gender inequality still cannot escape the patriarchal mindset and this is a social stigma that hampers the plans for sustainable development. Even today, men are considered to have a larger share of resources and amenities as compared to women.



Gender equality is crucial to accomplishing a wide variety of goals bearing on sustainable development, from promoting development and labour productivity to reducing poverty and improving human capital through health and schooling, accomplishing food security, addressing weather change influences and strengthening resilience to disasters, and ensuring more participation of women as a community. The world's female population can help in improving economic development, social progress, societal well-being and help ensure sustainable development globally."

Namisha Gupta, Founder of ReTag says, "Gender equality is often based on the different perspectives and cultures of individual countries.When people hear the term gender equality their focus mainly is directed towards basic human rights of women. However, it is more than just that. According to research, countries have a higher chance to increase their productivity if the available resources are utilized. In order for this to suffice it is implied that there is a need for both men and women to be equal in different aspects like labour and education to ensure overall economic improvement. An increased amount of support towards the woman workforce is beneficial not only for women but even men as ultimately it implies welfare for the entire population. In order to advance in gender equality as a country a lot of focus has to be diverted towards the legality of things, expectations of the stakeholders and corporate social responsibility. If a country manages to work towards these things they can end up improving significantly both economically and socially."

Shikha Nanda, Founder of Sitaara says, "Life as a woman comes with many privileges but twice as many hardships. For centuries we have been constantly undermined, overlooked, or under appreciated. While our place in society has gradually improved, there is still work to be done. That’s why focusing on creating Gender equality for all is of paramount importance moving forward for us as a species. For it is only with the help of women that we will be able to create a sustainable future."



Chef Gauri Varma, Founder and Owner at G’s Patisserie and Confect says, "Gender equality is defined by being able to get the same respect, the same chances as well as the same confidence that would be given to a men counterpart for the same profession.

It is crucial to retain gender equality for sustainable development. Till now, women are still unprepared to contribute effectively, and in fact, they do not comprehend their complete potential. From ancient instances there are certain stereotypes and roles set for the distinctive genders like men are for bringing money to their families and women are there for doing family work, looking after their own family, etc. These stereotypes are meant to be shattered , and both men and women must come out of their boundaries to observe their goals and achieve them. There is also a substantial necessity to make our legal and regulatory system powerful for fighting the deep-rooted practice of gender inequality. Without this there is no sustainable tomorrow."

Somya Srivastava, Director and CEO at Prayatna Microfinance Limited says, "Gender equality is not just a fundamental right, it is a human right as well which is necessary for all individuals. Women constitute half of the world's population yet still feel entangled to some extent in the existing patriarchal society. For sustainability, it is crucial to ensure gender equality exists. It’s not only about women getting equal opportunities but also about equal growth and support. Gender equality can ensure that there is an end to poverty since women are more likely to live under cultural, social and economic discriminatory practices. Empowering women can boost our economies and lead to a higher level of innovation. Similarly, investing in gender equality can have a positive impact on global health as women are the backbone of the healthcare system. Education is a must these days and contributing towards womens' education has societal and economic benefits. Hence, gender equality today can pave its way towards successful sustainable development."

Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council says, ‘What you sow is what you reap’. How simply the line defines everything we are going through and what we as individuals intend to become. We need to invest today in our society to build a sustainable equitable gender environment.

I have seen various transformations in last nearly 4 decades of my professional journey, however, we as a country still have a long way to go. It is only the beginning & we together need to nurture it.

We need to work on completely eradicating the taboo of women being stopped for their basic rights, such as employment and education. It is the women who have always been the force behind the society to support & resolve all fears & progress. The commitment towards education, skilling & exposure to the world is the largest significant contribution & will truly derive sustainability for economic growth,

On this Day of 8th March, earmarked as Woman’s Day, as the Chairperson of THSC, President TAAI & Vice Chairperson FAITH, I wish to convey that around 50% of tourism businesses are being run today by women coming from all walks of life, education & diversified background. I can visualise that for a sustainable future of our progressing nation, we need to ensure each one of us walks shoulder to shoulder for mutual growth and benefits.

