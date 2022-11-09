e-Paper Get App
Lashkaraa, an Indian ethnic brand is redefining today's modern Indian women wear with a hint of tradition

Brainchild of Sameer Kaur, Lashkaraa is revolutionizing the Indian ethnic wear trends with their artisanal and profoundly rooted heritage collections

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
The Ethnic wear market in India is undoubtedly one of the most saturated industries. While the outfits available have outgrown the market demand, only a few could sustain with their cut above the rest collection. Lashkaraa, an Indian ethnic brand is one stop destination for every Indian wear including peplum Punjabi suits and gharara suits to sarees and lehengas, crafted to perfection with the finest textiles and intricate handwork. 

 "After establishing Lashkaraa in the States, I realized that the two things that can make or break a fashion brand are textiles and cost. The brands must strive to strike a balance, offering their audiences premium luxury fabrics at reasonable prices. The same applied to the Indian ethnic wear market. Although it's saturated, the key is to offer novelty in the richest fabrics at cost-effective prices," says Sameer Kaur, who is all set to launch her brand in India after US.

Bringing in Indian traditional fashion in a new light that marries with contemporary style, their collections are woven with the fabrics like georgettes, silks, and organzas making them a luxury to own. The ensembles highlight the impressive artistry that involves complex and exquisite craftsmanship. The opulent outfits created with transcendent materials and ostentatious patterns epitomize and exemplify an individual sense of style.

 From shararas, ghagras, and churidar to sarees, kurtas, and sherwani, the silhouettes draw from artisanal and profoundly rooted heritage, translating them into modern thinking style statements.

"I believe in the need for quality material. We, as a brand, ensure to choose the best textiles. From muslin, cotton, and silks to georgettes and nets, our goal is to offer high-end ensembles at an affordable purchasing price. We didn't just want to offer ensembles, but rather give our customers a complete lookbook,” says Sameer and adds that soon the label with introduce their jewellery line.

Bringing together an on-trend colour palette, intricate handwork embroidery, over ten high-end textiles, menswear, kids wear, and jewellery - all under one roof, Lashkaraa is all about grace.

