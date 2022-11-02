e-Paper Get App
Inspired by retro 70s, Drawn's new collection is a mix of earthy neutrals with unexpected pops of rich jewel tones

Inspired by retro 70s, Drawn's new collection is a mix of earthy neutrals with unexpected pops of rich jewel tones

The collection in collaboration with artist Richa Kashelkar and is made out of the softest viscose satin

Updated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
The 70's fashion was marked by individuality and expression. Successfully breaking through the norms of conventional fashion, it was high-profile, flamboyant, and inspired by flower power. And Drawns' new collection, in collaboration with artist Richa Kashelkar, is all about bringing the retro 70s back.

A beautiful mix of earthy neutrals with a pop of rich, vibrant, royale tones like greens, blues, and pinks, these relaxed fit apparel are crafted to perfection. The one-piece wonder, the 'Passengers of the realm' Big Little Dress, is designed to be the perfect easy breezy dress you will ever need. Not to forget the cocktail shirt that embodies the same print. Made out of the softest viscose satin, the shirt is a total stunner that is exceptionally versatile to style. 

article-image

Adding to the earthy neutrals are ensembles inspired by Richa's artwork titled "Maya/Illusion." Set in the softest cotton poplin, the on-off-shoulder maxi dress ad the off-shoulder shirt is the perfect outfit for any event on your calendar. With their minimalist effort, these statement pieces create maximum impact. Being released as a limited edition, the latest collection is exclusive and enticing – a dash of colours to make your day brighter! 

