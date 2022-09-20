Kate Spade New York's latest Spring 2023 collection reflects the beauty of spring and adventure

Kate Spade New York's latest Spring 2023 collection | Photo: File

Kicking off the brand’s 30th anniversary, Kate Spade New York is celebrating the unexpected adventures of Spring with its latest Spring 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week.

Designed by Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu, the collection reflects the beauty of spring and the adventures that come when you least expect them… like the simple pleasure of getting caught in the rain.

Leaning into Kate Spade New York's heritage brand codes, Mora and Lyu have partnered to infuse their own fresh perspectives throughout seasonal collections, while driving newness and establishing a cohesive design language across product categories.

With the brand’s 30th anniversary next year, this collection is a celebration of Kate Spade New York’s core philosophy, reimagined in new ways through fresh takes on color, pattern, novelty and craftsmanship. The collection is filled with exaggerated florals, oversized polka dots, spring stripes and rain motifs. Bold bursts of signature green are featured alongside brilliant shades of pinks, yellows, blues and reds.

In addition, the brand also reimagines its iconic Sam bag - the bag that started it all. The forever-icon is updated in new fabrics - including 100% recycled materials - as well as trend-forward colorways and novelty embellishments that balance everyday needs with a bit of fantasy to evoke a spirit of joy, playfulness and nostalgia.