World Bamboo Day: A look at how fashion designers are using bamboo in their collections

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022
Salam founded Word Bamboo Day as former president of the World Bamboo Organisation in 2009 at the eighth World Bamboo Congress. Since then, it is observed every year on September 18 to raise awareness, conserve, and promote the bamboo industry and ensure its sustainable utilisation.
Bamboo is finding its way in the fashion and textile industry
Textile and apparel manufacturers are constantly exploring natural renewable fibres that have unique performances.
Among all-natural fabrics today, the fashion and textile industry has bamboo to rely on for various reasons
It’s biodegradable and, hence, the fabric will leave a negligible ecological footprint. It’s a fabric of the future.”
Its not challenging to procure.t is their way of adding value to their products and catching the attention of consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z.
Its little expensive but not exuberant
Bamboo is getting more popular and you don’t have to make an extra effort or make the yarn
Bamboo, like much other agro waste, is the future and is helping all stakeholders whether it is farmers or the environment
