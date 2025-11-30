Mira Rajput's 'Phases Of The Moon' In Ivory Dress: SEE PHOTOS

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 30, 2025
Mira Rajput Kapoor once again proved why she is considered a true fashion favourite. Her latest outfit, an elegant ivory dress- effortlessly blends glamour
All images from Instagram
Mira chose a long ivory dress that radiated luxury while maintaining a soft, timeless appeal
The dress featured a buttoned-up collar, giving it a polished, structured top similar to a sophisticated shirt design
A fitted corset panel cinched her waist, offering shape and support while elevating the silhouette
Beneath the waist, the outfit transitioned into subtle pleats, adding movement and a graceful, feminine finish
Mira accessorized smartly, a stylish watch and elegant dangling earrings were enough to enhance the look without overwhelming it
Her makeup remained fresh and natural, with rosy lips and gently highlighted cheeks adding a hint of glow
