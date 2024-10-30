Lakshmi Puja 2024: Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru & Major City-Wise Puja Muhurat And Auspicious Timings

Lakshmi Puja 2024 | Canva

During the sacred festival of Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is a significant religious and cultural celebration. The goddess is a representation of prosperity, good fortune, money, and abundance. Worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day is believed to bring prosperity and financial stability.

Family members dress traditionally on this occasion and decorate their homes with diyas, candles, lights, flowers, rangolis and more. Additionally, they adore the deity, prepare a variety of dishes, and offer the goddess Lakshmi. In addition to Goddess Lakshmi, four other deities are worshipped during the puja: Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Kubera.

Lakshmi Puja 2024 Date

This year, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on the same day. Amavasya will begin after 4 p.m. on October 31 and will continue till the evening of November 1. As a result, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 in most regions of the country.

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja is officially set to take place on Thursday, October 31.

City-Wise Lakshmi Puja 2024 Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm

Noida: 5:35 PM to 6:16 PM

Mumbai: 6:57 pm to 8:36 pm

Pune: 6:54 pm to 8:33 pm

Gurgaon: 5:37 PM to 6:16 PM

Bengaluru: 6:47 pm to 8:21 pm

Ahmedabad: 6:52 pm to 8:35 pm

Chennai: 5:42 PM to 6:16 PM

Jaipur: 5:44 PM to 6:16 PM

Chandigarh: 5:35 PM to 6:16 PM

Kolkata: 5:45 PM to 6:16 PM