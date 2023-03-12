Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora slays in red as showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma |

Malaika Arora walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on Sunday. She wore a red outfit as the showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma.

Malaika wore red sharkara outfit with plunging neck blows paired with a long embellished jacket from the label’s SS 2023 collection. The intricate work of traditional dabka and tila work added spark to her outfit.

Featuring a refreshing palette of spring and summer colors like lime and mint greens, the entire collection draws inspiration from classic silhouettes.

The collection boasts an array of pearl embellishments, signature organza tassels, and metallic tassels for a modern twist. Work geometric motifs and French knot work, the couture is a blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

Nushrratt Bharuccha walked the ramp on the fifth day of Lakme Fashion Week. The actor dazzled in mustard-pink lehenga with a lot of prints and embellishments. She was the showstopper for Mahima Mahajan, who showcased her SS 23 collection ruža.

Featuring vibrant colours like candy pink, sunset yellow, and blush blend with floral and geometric prints, along with extravagant volumes and silhouettes, the collection blends with traditional and modern fashion fluidity.