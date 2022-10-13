Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Pratyush Kumar’s collection, Illusion highlights the designer’s environmental consciousness

Pratush Kumar | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai: Promoting sustainable fashion this year on the second day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, the second show by Pratyush Kumar of the label PIEUX in collaboration with the United Nations reflected the illusion that the garments were themed around.

To create the illusion in pleats the designer worked on the concept of lenticular print capturing the details and intricacies through different techniques like pleating, weaving, eco-friendly digital printing and 3D printing.

Made with CARTEX (100 per cent Upcycled carpet waste handloom textile) Greengold (100 per cent recycled polyester made from recycled PET bottles), Feelfresh Fusion Fabric made of 100 per cent recycled polyester, GRS-certified recycled nylon, recycled Polyester, and organic cotton to create garments and footwear.

The vibrant hues of grey, orange, blue, and green combined with striking linings on the collection.

The atelier setting that worked as a flaw for Pallavi Mohan and Swapna Anumolu’s showcase on day one, proved to be magical and apt for Pratyush’s collection creating a perfect illusion combined with magical colours.

