Kusha Kapila Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey: Says, 'It Was About Fixing My Health & Skin'

When conversations around weight loss arise, they usually focus on physical transformation, diets, or gym routines. But for actor and digital creator Kusha Kapila, the story is much deeper. Her journey wasn’t driven by appearance, it was about health, confidence, and healing.

Battling PCOD and painful acne

Kusha opened up on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, sharing that her transformation began with severe acne caused by Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). At the age of 28–29, she faced painful breakouts across her face. “My job requires me to be on camera, and at that time, my entire face was full of acne. Creams and topical solutions weren’t working, and the condition was so painful that I couldn’t even sleep on one side of my face,” she revealed.

The situation not only impacted her skin but also her confidence. For someone constantly in the public eye, it became overwhelming.

Why weight loss was never about validation

Despite being known for body-positive content, Kusha made it clear that her weight loss had nothing to do with seeking acceptance. “I have created content in every shape and size, and people have loved me regardless. The change was never for validation, it was about fixing my health and skin,” she explained.

Her journey highlights how weight loss can often be the by-product of lifestyle changes rather than the ultimate goal.

Doctors recommended lifestyle over shortcuts

Instead of turning to quick fixes, Kusha consulted medical professionals who guided her toward long-term solutions. She was advised to reduce junk food, cut down sugar, improve protein intake, and stay consistent with exercise.

“First of all, I went to a doctor instead of just relying on online videos. I was told I’d need major lifestyle changes because of PCOD,” she said. This approach helped her not just physically but mentally.

Exercise as a mental health anchor

For Kusha, working out wasn’t about chasing a number on the scale. “The doctors I met all said one thing, PCOD responds best to exercise. So, I incorporated workouts into my life not for weight, but for mental health,” she shared. Exercise, she explained, became a grounding force that boosted her emotional resilience while addressing her condition.

Choosing not to take isotretinoin

Although doctors suggested isotretinoin, a strong acne medication, Kusha decided against it. “I know the medicine helps many people, but in some cases, it can negatively affect mental health. I wasn’t comfortable with that risk,” she explained. Instead, she relied on lifestyle changes and gentler treatments to recover.

Kusha’s journey is a reminder that wellness is holistic. For her, the effort to heal acne ultimately improved her lifestyle, balanced her PCOD symptoms, strengthened her mental health, and naturally led to weight loss as a side effect.