Kriya Yoga And Spiritual Guru Paramahamsa Vishwananda To Visit India, Here’s How You Can Seek His Blessings

In an eagerly anticipated event, spiritual luminary Paramahamsa Vishwananda is preparing to grace India with his divine presence once again. As per Bhakti Marga's official website, the revered Guru is set to be conferred with a prestigious ‘Vishwaguru’ title, accompanied by a grand weekend celebration at Bhakti Marga's inaugural ashram in India, Shree Giridhar Dham in Vrindavan, Mathura.

'VishwaGuru' translates into several meanings, including 'world Guru,' 'teacher to the world,' or 'world leader.' This prestigious title is awarded to spiritual figures that exhibit unparalleled wisdom and sincerely contribute towards the welfare of humanity and Sanatana Dharma.

The focal point of this visit will be the Vishwaguru ceremony on the 24th November, a monumental event where numerous Saints and Mahants will preside. The following day, on the 25th, devotees and seekers will have an opportunity to receive a Darshan, a one-on-one blessing from the spiritual Master. The culmination of this joyous gathering will be the Karthik night celebration on the 26th. These events are open to all and the benefits of being in the presence of such saints and masters increase our own divine connection. There will be organized street kirtans, vegetarian food and a saint theater play. Anybody interested in attending the event just simply has to register here: https://bhaktimarga.in/vishwaguru-initiation-2023/

With a vast global following, Paramahamsa Vishwananda's visit to India is highly anticipated, drawing devotees, guests, and attendees from all corners of the world. A total of 4,000+ visitors are expected. Attendees are not just looking forward to witness the historic Vishwaguru ceremony but also the opportunity for Darshan, a personal blessing that individuals from across continents eagerly seek.

Vishwananda's life is marked by numerous miraculous events. On platforms like YouTube, and during the darshans, many people have shared their personal experiences of divinity, attributing transformative moments in their lives to Vishwananda's intervention. Bhakti Marga's official YouTube channel has shared testimonials from many who have been profoundly touched by these blessings, providing an insight into the transformative power of such encounters.

Paramahamsa Sri Swami Vishwananda was born on June 13, 1978, in Beau Bassin - Rose Hill, Mauritius. He is a Hindu Guru, a spiritual teacher, and the founder of the Bhakti Movement, Hari Bhakta Sampradaya, also a Vaishnava Sampradaya. Currently residing in Germany at his main ashram, Shree Peetha Nilaya, near the city of Frankfurt, he is known for his unifying approach that transcends divisions. Swami Vishwananda offers a dual path of inner and outer Bhakti and serves as a Kriya Master who has revived the once-lost Atma Kriya Yoga technique. In recognition of his immense contributions, he received the esteemed title of "Mahamandaleshwar - Lord of Many Centres" at the Nasik Kumbh Mela in 2015. He is also a disciple of Mahavatar Babaji.

Bhati Marga, headquartered in Germany at Shree Petha Nilaya Ashram, was established by Paramahamsa Vishwananda and has played a pivotal role in shaping the global spiritual landscape. Through Bhakti Marga, Swami Vishwananda has established temples and ashrams across Europe, parts of Africa, Asia, and South America. Bhakti Marga’s community is spread across 77 countries. In India, the organization operates from the Shree Giridhar Dham Ashram in Vrindavan and has plans to further expand with a second site in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. These endeavors serve to enrich the spiritual legacy of Bhakti Marga, with a profound mission to open the hearts of humanity to the Divine Love that transcends all boundaries of faith and belief.

