7 Effective Ways To Stop Overthinking

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 15, 2024
Overthinking seems like a common pattern in everyday life but one should be aware of how it might be affecting their overall mental and physical health. There is no effective way to completely stop overthinking but there are ways you can control and reduce them.
Understand the depth of your thoughts. Understand that one single thought that's causing the overthinking. Self awareness is they first step to gain control over your thoughts.
Find a distraction that keeps you busy in the moment and does not let you travel deep into your thoughts. The moment you feel you are thinking too much, dismiss the thought and begin doing something that will deviate your mind. It could be work, it could be a hobby or simply spending time with your loved ones.
Practice breathing exercises. If you start feeling anxious due to the overthinking, sit down on the floor, take a deep breath, place one hand on your chest and other on your stomach and keep breathing. Observe your breathing pattern. This helps in calming your mind and body.
Realise the importance of time you're wasting by overthinking. Will this thought be important for you in the bigger picture? If it is not serving you in the moment, it might as well not have any space in your future.
It is also advisable to maintain notes of your emotions. Segregate the thoughts and the emotions they bring out in you. Understand what triggers you. Sometimes, it might not be a thought you should be entertaining so much.
To help gain control of your thoughts, gain control of your life. Get out more, engage in activities that make you happy, talk to people, eat right, get enough sleep and reduce the use of social media. When you focus on your betterment, no negative thought can linger around.