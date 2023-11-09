7 Yoga Asanas To Stay Fit During The Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023

Diwali is a time to celebrate with yoir friends and family. But it can also be a time for overindulgence. If you're looking to stay fit during the festive season, yoga is a great way to do it. Tadasana (Mountain Pose) is a standing pose that helps to improve your posture and balance

Vriksasana (Tree Pose) is another standing pose that helps to improve your balance and coordination. It also helps to open your hips and strengthen your legs

Virabhadrasana I (Warrior I Pose) is a standing pose that helps to stretch your hips and thighs. It also helps to strengthen your legs and core

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) is a standing pose that helps to stretch your hamstrings, groin, and side body. It also helps to improve your balance and coordination

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose) isanother asana that includes a forward-folding pose that helps to stretch your hamstrings, calves, and back. It also helps to strengthen your arms and shoulders

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold) a forward-folding pose that helps to stretch your hamstrings, back, and shoulders. It also helps to calm your mind and relieve stress

Savasana (Corpse Pose) is the easiest asana that includes a resting pose that helps to relax your body and mind. It is a great way to end your yoga practice or to simply relax and de-stress

