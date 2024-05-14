Photos: 7 Mesmerising Sites To Explore In Kashmir During Summer

By: Sunanda Singh | May 14, 2024
Kashmir is a paradise for nature lovers, located in Jammu and Kashmir. The place is surrounded by the Majestic Himalayas and their allies. In Kashmir, Gulmarg is a famous tourist destination known for its serenity.
Instagram/the_bong_passport
The largest Tulip Garden In Asia is located in Kashmir. The garden is home to various varieties of Tulip flowers and is a major tourist destination in the city.
Canva
Kashmir, a land of many wonders, is perhaps best known for its Dal Lake. This serene body of water, one of the largest in the Union Territory, is a haven of tranquility, offering a panoramic view that soothes the soul.
Canva
The Shankaracharya Temple, a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, is home to Lord Shiva and is considered one of the oldest temples in the region. A visit here is not just a sightseeing trip, but a journey into the heart of Kashmir's spirituality.
Tripadvisor
Mughal Garden in Kashmir is famous for its architecture and is also a famous place to visit in the city.
Tripadvisor
Kashmir Great Lakes is known for its scenic beauty; apart from that, the place is considered as best place for trekking.
Canva
Doodhpathri, or the Valley of Milk, is surrounded by valleys and lush greenery. It is a must-visit place during the summer.
Countryside Kashmir