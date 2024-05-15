PHOTOS: Pick These 7 Scenic Spots In Jammu For Your Next Trip

By: Rahul Mutha | May 15, 2024
Jammu is a beautiful city situated in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also called the winter capital of the Union Territory. The snowy region has numerous sacred monuments and one of the significant temples is Vaishno Devi Temple.
Raghunath Temple is situated in Jammu city and is considered one of the oldest temples in the city.
Bawe Wali Mata Mandir is situated in Jammu. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali and is considered as one of the city's purest and potent temple.
The Akhnoor Fort, a renowned historical landmark, stands proudly near the Chenab River. This significant fort, steeped in history, is a must-visit site for those intrigued by the rich past of the region.
Manda Zoo Park is home to many wildlife birds, domestic birds, and wildlife animals such as Turkeys, Emu, Tigers and more. It is the best place for animal lovers.
Wadiy-e -Hajan is another famous destination in the Union Territory. The place is surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery.
Baba Dhansar is considered a holy place in the city and is located in Katra. The place is known for the Lord Shiva Temple and its small waterfalls.
