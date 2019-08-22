Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Beautiful and easy rangoli designs to enhance your decor

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami the day is celebrated across the country. Legend has it that Lord Krishna was born on the eight day of the Krishna Paksha or new moon phase in August-September. In 2020, this occasion will be celebrated on August 11.

While the festivities include Dahi handi, jhulan in different parts of the country, amid the COVID-19 pandemic it will be a subdued occasion. But that should not stop you from marking the occasion to the best of your abilities at home. The preparations for the festival often include colourful motifs such as rangolis, and this year, we suggest cranking things up a notch.

The colourful pieces of art adds to the festive flair. From simple geometric designs to abstract art, rangolis comes in different styles. The traditional art form denotes good luck and prosperity and has a different name in different states - Rangoli in Maharashtra, Kolam in Tamil Nadu, Chaookpurna in Chhattisgarh, Muggulu in Andhra Pradesh and Alpana in Bengal and Assam.

Each colour has a special significance, white signifies coolness and purity, red signifies strength, yellow signifies richness, green signifies harmony, orange signifies sacrifice and blue signify happiness.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we have tried to put together some of the simple and quick Krishna rangoli designs for you.

Take a look: