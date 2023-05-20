Kolkata: 'Kitab Lovers Book Fair' is back with new collections

Kitab Lovers is a four day book fair that has been organised in Kolkata specialised in selling books at affordable costs. The event begins on May 25 and ends on May 28 at Singhi Palace, Ballygunge in Kolkata. The timings are 10 am to 9 pm. The event will feature over 10 lakh new and pre-loved books ranging from over 20+ genres.

The fair features ‘Load The Box’ concept wherein customers can fill the box with as many books as the box can hold.

Talking about the fair to Edugraph, Mr Rahul Pandey, Founder and CEO of Kitab Lovers, said, “We are delighted to host the book fair in Kolkata. This is our sixth event in the city, and we are so happy to be back. Our book fair offers books at the most affordable costs and most importantly, serves a wide range of book readers. From toddlers to senior citizens, whether customers are into mystery, self-help, romance, or fiction, we have books for everyone.”

While talking about the book-reading habits of Indians, Rahul added, “Especially in the digital age that we live in today, the book-reading habit has declined drastically. While the internet and social media offer us tremendous entertainment, they can never replace the wealth of knowledge that a good book can offer. We urge more people to attend our book fair, just browse through the books we have on display, and see if you can fall in love with reading again.”

Since its inception in 2019, Kitab Lovers has hosted over 60 book fairs in 20 cities all over India. Competitions are also being organized at the book fair and the winners are rewarded with free book boxes and discount vouchers.

From over 500 Hindi books section to a reading corner for people, the Kitab Lovers book fair this year will also have a separate section for newly launched titles, covering selected writers from all over the country.

